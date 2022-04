Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 16:09 Hits: 7

(Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a phone call on Wednesday that the outcome of talks with Ukraine completely depended on Kyiv's readiness to take into account Russia's demands. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/21/russia-says-talks-with-ukraine-hinge-on-kyiv039s-readiness-to-take-into-account-moscow039s-demands