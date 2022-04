Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 16:01 Hits: 7

“The Duke,” a new film inspired by the theft of a Goya masterpiece from London’s National Gallery, offers a lens on class issues – and the meaning of impossible.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2022/0420/The-Duke-unfurls-startling-real-life-Goya-heist?icid=rss