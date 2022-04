Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 14:49 Hits: 6

South Africa’s $8.5 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership addresses vital questions about how African countries can best use international climate finance. In doing so, it provides a framework for negotiating support for other economies in the region through flexible fora like the G7.

