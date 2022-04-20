Melissa Lucio Faces Texas Execution Despite Innocence Claims Bipartisan Calls to Save Her Life

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 12:45 Hits: 5

Calls are growing for Texas to stop the approaching execution of Melissa Lucio, who says she was wrongfully convicted of killing her toddler Mariah in 2007. We speak to one of Lucio’s attorneys, Vanessa Potkin of the Innocence Project, who says Lucio was coerced into making a false confession within hours of her daughter’s death and deserves a new trial based on new evidence and misleading expert testimony. There has also been historic bipartisan support for Lucio, with Texas lawmakers demanding Governor Greg Abbott commute her sentence or delay the execution until a new trial can be held.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/20/calls_grow_stop_melissa_lucio_execution