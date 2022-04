Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 00:16 Hits: 6

Catalan politicians and activists announced legal action in several countries, following reports that the government in Madrid used Pegasus spyware manufactured by the notorious Israeli firm NSO Group to monitor them.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-catalan-separatists-announce-legal-steps-after-spyware-allegations/a-61518298?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf