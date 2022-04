Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 09:38 Hits: 8

KUCHING: Sarawak will roll out the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccination from Friday (April 22), says Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/20/covid-19-second-booster-roll-out-in-s039wak-to-start-friday-april-22-says-uggah