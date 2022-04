Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 21:20 Hits: 8

With a slew of new laws aimed squarely at the culture wars, an influx of conservatives, and Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, can Florida still be considered a swing state? Pinellas County is a study in how far the state’s transformation may go.

