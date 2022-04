Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 06:17 Hits: 6

In an interview with BIRN, Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani said Serbia is trying to destabilise the Serb-majority north of Kosovo as well as Bosnia and Montenegro, with support from its ally Russia, whose interests it serves.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/20/serbia-aims-to-create-tensions-in-balkans-kosovo-president/