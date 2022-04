Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 16:02 Hits: 3

Recent crises have exposed the shortcomings of our international institutions and growth-obsessed economic models, pointing to the need for fundamental reforms. The situation demands a new global commission to reorient our systems toward sustainable, “nature-positive” development.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/international-systems-and-economic-models-for-peace-and-sustainable-development-by-margaret-kuhlow-2022-04