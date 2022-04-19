The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Battle of the Donbas Begins, Russia Launches 1,200+ Strikes Across Ukraine; 7 Killed in Lviv

Ukraine’s president says Russia has started a major offensive to seize the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine while launching missiles at targets across the country. We go outside of Kyiv to get an update from Peter Zalmayev, director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative. Facing a stronger resistance from Ukrainian defenses than anticipated, Russian President Vladimir Putin is practicing “scorched-earth tactics” and “venting his anger on Ukraine,” says Zalmayev. “His goal remains controlling all of Ukraine, or at least making it a failed state.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/19/russia_launches_new_offensive_in_donbas

