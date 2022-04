Category: World Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 18:23 Hits: 5

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will call on her counterparts to ramp up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a Treasury Department official told reporters on April 18.

