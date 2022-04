Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 06:05 Hits: 9

The Ukrainian military says Russian forces have launched "aggressive actions" along almost the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was the start of the long-anticipated offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

