Donald Trump and GOP allies are the 'clearest and most present danger to our democracy': conservative lawyer

J. Michael Luttig, a top conservative attorney who then-Vice President Mike Pence consulted with as Donald Trump pushed him harder and harder to unlawfully attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is out with a warning that has experts sitting up and taking notice.

Luttig is a former U.S. Court of Appeals Judge who was almost nominated to become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and regardless of politics is highly respected by the left and the right.

This is his warning, which appears in a Monday afternoon New York Times article:

“At the moment, there is no other way to say it: This is the clearest and most present danger to our democracy,” Luttig told the Times. “Trump and his supporters in Congress and in the states are preparing now to lay the groundwork to overturn the election in 2024 were Trump, or his designee, to lose the vote for the presidency.”

National Review senior editor Jay Nordlinger says in response to the quote, “When Luttig says so — I sit up a little straighter.”

Former Asst. U.S. Attorney at the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Richard Signorelli quotes Lutttig and blasts Attorney General Merrick Garland:

“This article pretty nicely summarizes the five-alarm fire for the republic right now, and we are just letting it burn,” says Patrick De Klotz, an attorney and former U.S. Dept. of Justice official.

Project Lincoln co-founder Mike Madrid points to the Times’ piece and says: “These traitors must be prosecuted.”

Others on social media retweeting the quote include noted attorney George Conway, GOP pollster Frank Luntz, NBC News political reporter Allan Smith, former Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Politico Danielle Decker Jones, and CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa.

