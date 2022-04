Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 03:17 Hits: 7

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face angry lawmakers Tuesday for the first time since being fined for breaking the law, as the "partygate" scandal continues to plague him.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220419-uk-pm-johnson-to-face-angry-mps-for-first-time-since-partygate-fine