Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022

There will be no humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in Ukraine for a third consecutive day on Tuesday because there has been no agreement from the Russian side, Kyiv's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Tuesday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220419-live-zelensky-says-russia-had-begun-the-battle-of-donbas-in-the-east