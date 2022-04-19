Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 09:08 Hits: 8

Six months on from elections that failed to deliver a new president or prime minister, Iraq remains in a state of complete political deadlock. A dispute between the two largest political blocs has led to a boycott of parliament, meaning quorum cannot be reached. Ordinary Iraqis are feeling the economic consequences of this standoff. FRANCE 24's Lucile Wasserman reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220419-six-months-on-from-elections-iraqis-frustrated-by-political-deadlock