Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 09:33 Hits: 16

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have begun an investigation into the cause of a fire that ravaged a small Russian Orthodox church in central Paris on Easter Sunday, the Paris firefighting department said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/19/police-investigating-russian-orthodox-church-fire-in-paris