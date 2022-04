Category: World Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 21:58 Hits: 4

The Kremlin declared the capture of the Donbas its main goal after its attempt to storm Kyiv failed. “The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday evening.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0418/Russian-attacks-on-Donbas-signal-new-phase-of-Ukraine-war?icid=rss