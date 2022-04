Category: World Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 15:20 Hits: 6

Former Bosnian Serb soldiers Zoran and Radenko Ilic went on trial for the persecution, illegal detention and forced disappearance of 16 Bosniak civilians in the Rogatica area during the war.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/18/bosnian-serb-ex-soldiers-tried-for-illegal-detentions/