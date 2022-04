Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 06:15 Hits: 12

Economy Minister Sergiu Gaibu told BIRN that his country is struggling to deal with multiple simultaneous crises, including a Ukrainian refugee crisis, soaring energy bills, falling investment and rampant inflation.

