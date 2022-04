Category: World Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 14:40 Hits: 4

The importance of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s addition to the US Supreme Court goes beyond the social landmark that it represents. A fragile institution under any circumstances, the rule of law in the United States is desperately in need of the legitimation that Jackson can confer.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ketanji-brown-jackson-bolsters-supreme-court-sagging-legitimacy-by-antara-haldar-2022-04