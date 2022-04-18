Abortion Bans Pass in GOP-Led Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma Tennessee as SCOTUS Set to Overturn Roe

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 12:33 Hits: 7

Republican-led states are enacting a wave of new abortion restrictions, including Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky and Oklahoma just last week. Reproductive rights are under attack as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, says Caroline Kitchener, who covers reproductive rights for The Washington Post. We also speak with Kitchener about Lizelle Herrera, the Texas woman arrested for disclosing an attempted abortion with her doctors.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/18/scotus_could_uphold_gop_abortion_bans