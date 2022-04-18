The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Abortion Bans Pass in GOP-Led Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma Tennessee as SCOTUS Set to Overturn Roe

Category: World Hits: 7

Seg2 stitt smile

Republican-led states are enacting a wave of new abortion restrictions, including Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky and Oklahoma just last week. Reproductive rights are under attack as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, says Caroline Kitchener, who covers reproductive rights for The Washington Post. We also speak with Kitchener about Lizelle Herrera, the Texas woman arrested for disclosing an attempted abortion with her doctors.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/18/scotus_could_uphold_gop_abortion_bans

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version