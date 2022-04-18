Cameroonians Win Temporary Protected Status After Outcry Over Double Standard for Ukrainians

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 12:48 Hits: 6

In a win for immigrant rights, the Biden administration has granted temporary protected status, or TPS, to Cameroonians living in the United States. The move allows around 40,000 Cameroonians to become eligible for the relief, which would protect them from deportation back to a politically unstable state and grant them permission to work in the U.S. for at least 18 months ​​amid escalating violence in Cameroon between government forces and armed rebels. The long fight for Cameroonians to gain protections so swiftly granted to Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks reveals the U.S. “double standard” when it comes to a “universal protection that was supposed to go out for everybody who was experiencing similar situations,” says Daniel Tse, co-founder of Cameroon Advocacy Network.

