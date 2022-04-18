LIVE: Ukraine Won't Give Up Territories to End Conflict

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 12:34 Hits: 3

The Ukrainian conflict continued as western city of Lviv reported missile strikes on Monday morning. The following are the latest developments:

Missiles struck Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Monday morning. Six people were killed and eight others wounded on Monday in missile strikes on Lviv, said Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv regional military-civilian administration.

Russian troops have launched four missile strikes on the city, he confirmed, noting that three missiles hit military infrastructure, and another one struck a tire service center. City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the emergency services rushed to the site of the blasts.

"Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over the city after a series of explosions shattered windows and started fires. Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war," AP reported

Ukraine will not give up territories to end the conflict. On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country has no guarantee that Russia wouldn't try to seize Kiev again if it is able to capture Donbas.

Russia's largest bank intercepted large-scale attacks on bank cards. The attempts were initiated by a Ukrainian developer of mobile applications, Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the Sberbank's executive board. The company, whose name was not released, tried to write off funds from those who own Sberbank's cards.

"Almost immediately after the start of the special operation, we stopped the massive debiting of funds from the cards of our clients. Moreover, the number of debit attempts reached ten thousand per minute," Kuznetsov said.

Ukraine's budget deficit is US$8 billion a month. Economic advisor to the Ukrainian President Oleh Ustenko called on the Group of Seven (G7) countries to provide US$50 billion to help Ukraine close its budget gap.

"If the G7 provided US$50 billion in new financing, that would resolve the deficit issue for at least another six months," Ustenko told The New Yorker, adding that the country's budget deficit at about US$8 billion a month due to the conflict with Russia.

