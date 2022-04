Category: World Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 11:46 Hits: 2

Experts say rising dissatisfaction with China's "zero-COVID" strategy could make implementation more difficult. Many residents have cited a lack of food and freedom, as well as fears over major economic backlash.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-why-is-public-discontent-growing-over-shanghai-s-covid-lockdown/a-61504275?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf