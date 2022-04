Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 18:09 Hits: 5

Russia's state-run TASS news agency says that the head of the Russian Navy has met with the crew of the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said members would continue their service in the navy.

