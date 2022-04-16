'I feel like Bill Murray': Zelenskyy is frustrated with Western leaders constantly asking for his Ukraine weaponry wishlist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expressing frustration with Western leaders as they continue to ask him the same questions regarding his wishlist for weaponry to defend his country.

On Friday, April 15, The Atlantic published its recent interview with Zelenskyy where he shared his perspective on a number of issues regarding the Ukraine invasion. One annoyance Zelenskyy has is the repeated questions he receives from Western leaders.

"It's not interesting to answer the questions you already heard," Zelenskyy said of the questions, per The Atlantic.

He continued, "When some leaders ask me what weapons I need, I need a moment to calm myself, because I already told them the week before. It's 'Groundhog Day.' I feel like Bill Murray."

But despite his frustrations, Zelenskyy continues to repeat his requests in hopes that his country will receive the weapons it needs. The plagued president has also noted that he's offered to use up to three of his own cargo planes to pick up the arsenal of weapons.

"You have it and here it is; we know where it is stored. Can you give it to us?" Zelenskyy said, according to The Atlantic. "We need armored vehicles, for example. And not one per day. We need 200 to 300 per day. These aren't personal taxis, just for me; our soldiers need transport. Flights are available, the whole thing can be organized, we can do all the logistics."

However, Zelenskyy admitted that he acknowledges and understands that world leaders in other countries may not feel pressed to send shipments of weaponry as there does not appear to be an urgent need for them.

"They are not against us. They just live in a different situation. As long as they have not lost their parents and children, they do not feel the way we feel," Zelenskyy said.

Per Yahoo News, Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, also echoed Zelenksyy's remarks. He noted that: "working with the U.S. has been pleasant and complimented President Joe Biden's efforts, but said the weapons shipments just aren't coming fast enough to keep up with the Russian assault on their country."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/volodymyr-zelenskyy/