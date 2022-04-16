The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
  • /
  • RSS - World
  • /
  • 'I feel like Bill Murray': Zelenskyy is frustrated with Western leaders constantly asking for his Ukraine weaponry wishlist
“Think of the fierce energy concentrated in an acorn! You bury it in the ground, and it explodes into an oak!” ― George Bernard Shaw
A+ A A-

'I feel like Bill Murray': Zelenskyy is frustrated with Western leaders constantly asking for his Ukraine weaponry wishlist

  • Print
Details
Category: World
Hits: 3
'I feel like Bill Murray': Zelenskyy is frustrated with Western leaders constantly asking for his Ukraine weaponry wishlist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expressing frustration with Western leaders as they continue to ask him the same questions regarding his wishlist for weaponry to defend his country.

On Friday, April 15, The Atlantic published its recent interview with Zelenskyy where he shared his perspective on a number of issues regarding the Ukraine invasion. One annoyance Zelenskyy has is the repeated questions he receives from Western leaders.

"It's not interesting to answer the questions you already heard," Zelenskyy said of the questions, per The Atlantic.

He continued, "When some leaders ask me what weapons I need, I need a moment to calm myself, because I already told them the week before. It's 'Groundhog Day.' I feel like Bill Murray."

But despite his frustrations, Zelenskyy continues to repeat his requests in hopes that his country will receive the weapons it needs. The plagued president has also noted that he's offered to use up to three of his own cargo planes to pick up the arsenal of weapons.

"You have it and here it is; we know where it is stored. Can you give it to us?" Zelenskyy said, according to The Atlantic. "We need armored vehicles, for example. And not one per day. We need 200 to 300 per day. These aren't personal taxis, just for me; our soldiers need transport. Flights are available, the whole thing can be organized, we can do all the logistics."

However, Zelenskyy admitted that he acknowledges and understands that world leaders in other countries may not feel pressed to send shipments of weaponry as there does not appear to be an urgent need for them.

"They are not against us. They just live in a different situation. As long as they have not lost their parents and children, they do not feel the way we feel," Zelenskyy said.

Per Yahoo News, Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, also echoed Zelenksyy's remarks. He noted that: "working with the U.S. has been pleasant and complimented President Joe Biden's efforts, but said the weapons shipments just aren't coming fast enough to keep up with the Russian assault on their country."

image
image.jpg?id=29666552&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/volodymyr-zelenskyy/

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015