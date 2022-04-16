The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Home
  • /
  • RSS - World
  • /
  • Nebraska GOP senator recalls her uncomfortable groping encounter with Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate
“Think of the fierce energy concentrated in an acorn! You bury it in the ground, and it explodes into an oak!” ― George Bernard Shaw
A+ A A-

Nebraska GOP senator recalls her uncomfortable groping encounter with Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate

  • Print
Details
Category: World
Hits: 3
Nebraska GOP senator recalls her uncomfortable groping encounter with Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate

A Nebraska Republican senator is sharing details about the incident where Nebraska gubernatorial candidate allegedly groped her at a Republican dinner.

On Thursday, April 14, Sen. Julie Slama (R-Neb.) conducted an interview with the Omaha-based News Radio KFAB where she recalled her uncomfortable encounter with Nebraska Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Charles Herbster.

“As I was ... walking to my table, I felt a hand reach up my skirt, up my dress and the hand was Charles Herbster’s,” Slama said of the 2019 encounter during the radio interview. “I was in shock. I was mortified. It’s one of the most traumatizing things I’ve ever been through.”

She also shed light on what happened over the course of the next five minutes after her encounter with Herbster. According to Slama, the Trump-endorsed candidate went on to grope multiple women. “I watched as five minutes later he grabbed the buttocks of another young woman. ... This was witnessed by several people at the event.”

Slama admitted noted the intimidation that came with the “huge power differential” between her and Herbster, who is not only a 22-year senator but also the Conklin Company CEO and considered “one of the biggest donors in the Nebraska Republican Party.”

Slama is one of several women accusing Herbster of inappropriate behavior. Per HuffPost: "The Examiner corroborated six of the eight allegations with witnesses, the newspaper reported. All of the alleged incidents occurred between 2017 and this year, and involved teenagers to women in their 20s, according to the Examiner."

However, he is refuting the claims. Also on Thursday, Herbster took to Twitter with a brief statement pushing back against the allegations. "These libelous accusations are 100% false. For thirty years, I’ve employed hundreds of people," he tweeted. "I’ve respected and empowered women to run my company, my farm, and now my campaign. Not once has my integrity EVER been challenged in this manner.”

As previously reported on Alternet, all 13 female senators in the state's legislature denounced Herbster's scandal describing the allegations as “highly credible" and "corroborated.” “Sexual assault is despicable and damaging,” the statement added. “This is not a question of politics — it is an issue of character and basic human decency.” The ladies insist Herbster’s actions “make him unfit to serve.”

image
image.jpg?id=29688435&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/charles-herbster/

fShare
Pin It

Environment Resources

.  1% for the Planet

.  American Geophysical Union

.  350.org

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  CERES

.  Clean Water Action

.  Climate Central

.  Climate Change Guide

.  Climate Docket

.  Climate Mobilization

.  Earth911

.  Earth Institute

.  Earthjustice

.  Environmental Defense Fund

.  Ecowatch

.  Environmental Law Institute

.  European Commission Climate Action

.  Fires - Global Forest Watch

.  Green America

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature Is Speaking

.  NASA

NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs

.  National Science Foundation

.  Nature is Speaking

.  NOAA

.  NRDC

.  Rainforest Alliance

.  Sierra Club

.  TerraCycle.com

.  Union of Concerned Scientists

.  World Resources Institute

.  World Wildlife Fund

 .  World Wildlife Fund - Climate

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It

Voting Resources

.  270 to Win - National & State 2020 Elections

.  Federal Register

.  iCivics

.  League of Women Voters

.  USA.gov 

.  Vote.org

.  League of Conservation Voters

.  VoteProChoice

.  Democracy for America.com 

.  Vote Vets

.  Resisterhood

.  MapLight

.  Sunlight Foundation

.  Vote411

 

fShare
Pin It

General News Resources

.  AlJazeera

.  AlterNet

.  BBC

fShare
Pin It

Politics Resources

.  American Prospect

.  Cambridge University Press

.  Circuit Breaker

.  Committee to Investigate Russia

.  Defense One

.  Federal Register

.  Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)

.  Haymarket Books

.  Institute for the Study of War

.  Israel Lobby and American Policy

 . The Moscow Project

.  MapLight

.  McClatchy

.  Middle East Eye

.  Military.com

.  MoveOn.org

.  Nation Books

.  Politico

.  Roll Call

.  SunLight Foundation

.  USA.gov

.  US Dept os State

.  US House of Representatives

.  US Senate

.  Versobooks.com

.  Win Without War

.  Washington Spectator

.  Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

 

fShare
Pin It

Food/Health Resources

.  Beyond Pesticides

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Civic Dinners

.  Civil Eats

 .  Food First

.  Foodtank

.  Food & Environment Reporting Network

.  Food & Water Watch

.  Food Day

.  Food Revolution Network

.  GM Watch

.  Slow Food International

.  World Resources Institute

.  EDF Seafood Selector

.  1% for the Planet

.  SAFE Project

.  Healthy Campaign

.  National Nurses United 

.  Center for Food Safety

.  Fair Trade Certified - Coffee

.  Up Top Acres - MD & DC  

.  Planned Parenthood

.  NARAL

.  Moms Clean Air Force

.  What's On My Food?

 

 

 

fShare
Pin It
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015