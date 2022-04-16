Cohen urges Democrats to 'pass as much as they can now' as inflation creates uncertainty for midterm elections

Michael Cohen, previously the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, is urging Democrats to move quickly to "pass their agenda" as inflation raises uncertainty about the lawmakers' ability to maintain control of both chambers as midterm elections approach.

In an op-ed published by MSNBC News, Cohen highlighted the problematic factors Democrats are facing as he appealed to them to do something to maintain voters' support. As the impacts of inflation continue, it appears rising rates will get a bit worse before things get better.

Last month, Federal Reverse chairman Jerome Powell announced that the central banking system would be "increasing its benchmark rate a quarter of a point," The New York Times reported. The decision is reportedly an attempt to "rein in inflation, which is at a 40-year high."

While Powell believes this move will help quell the impacts of inflation, American workers are feeling the brunt of it and Cohen is highlighting the domino effect that comes with it. He believes Democratic lawmakers have only one effective option.

"With the political situation looking increasingly bleak, Democrats have only one real option: pass their agenda. While there may be some political upside, the bigger and more important reason is that it's the right thing to do. After all, it's the reason voters elected them in November 2020."



However, he did acknowledge the obvious but also insisted that they should focus on passing key legislation to help overshadow the economic impacts of inflation. "Of course, passing Biden’s agenda is easier said than done, what with Manchin and Sinema continuing to play the role of congressional sticks in the mud," Cohen wrote. "But at this point, Democrats should basically push to pass any legislation the two recalcitrant senators are willing to support. It’s pretty much their only hope of enacting any of their agenda by November."

Cohen noted that he spoke with G. Elliott Morris, who works as a data journalist for The Economist. Morris also expressed similar concerns saying, “There are a lot of predictive indicators of how the midterm elections will go — some of them very accurate — and none of them are good for Democrats.”

In his piece, he also explained why it is important for Democratic lawmakers to stand by their agenda and fight to pass legislation to help the American people.

"Democrats would also help themselves by remembering why most of them ran for office and got elected in the first place: to get things done," he wrote. "By their nature, politicians do things for political reasons, and the ultimate goal of any elected official is to get elected again."

He added, "But Democrats, unlike Republicans, actually believe in the power of government to help the American people. If they aren’t passing legislation and trying to lower drug prices, increase access to health care, save the planet from the ravages of climate change, raise families out of poverty or help the middle class, then what is the point of electing Democrats in the first place?"

While he did note that it may not have much impact on bleak midterm projects, he also highlighted another factor. Cohen concluded, "Spending the next 6½ months pushing a progressive policy agenda may not save the party come November, but sometimes there are bigger considerations than just the next election."

