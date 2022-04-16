Russia Bans Entry to Key Members of the British Government

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 18:10 Hits: 3

Russia, in response to the British sanctions, banned key members of the UK Government, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, also the Justice Minister, from entering its territory.

The Kremlin also included among the sanctioned subjects Foreign and Defense Ministers Elizabeth Truss and Ben Wallace, respectively, and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

In connection with the unprecedented hostile actions of the United Kingdom, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials, the decision was taken to include key members of the British government on the blocking list," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Foreign Office, "this step was taken in response to London's unbridled political and information campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating the conditions for containing our country and strangling the national economy."

The department emphasized that the UK is deliberately escalating the situation around Ukraine, supplying lethal weapons there and coordinating the same NATO efforts.

In addition, Moscow considers unacceptable "the instigation of London, which is strongly pushing not only its Western allies, but also other countries to introduce large-scale anti-Russian sanctions, which, however, are senseless and counterproductive."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that "the Russophobic course of the British authorities, whose main task is to incite a negative attitude to our country, severing bilateral ties in almost all spheres, is detrimental to the well-being and interests of the inhabitants". of Great Britain itself."

"Any sanctions attack will inevitably hit its initiators and will receive a decisive rebuff," the diplomatic department added.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has warned that in the near future it will again expand the arrest list of British politicians and MPs who promote anti-Russian sentiment.

"In the near future, this list will be expanded to include British politicians and MPs who contribute to stoking anti-Russian hysteria, pushing the collective West to use the language of threats in the dialogue with Moscow and shamelessly inciting neo-Nazis in Kiev. regime," the ministry concluded.

