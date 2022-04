Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 20:52 Hits: 3

Borussia Dortmund's goal festival against Wolfsburg allowed them to meet their main season objective — qualifying for the Champions League. But another trophyless season has left some wanting more.

