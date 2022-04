Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 08:48 Hits: 3

With its twists and turns, lengthy corridors and ghost stations, the Paris Metro is much more than a public transport system — and mastering it can take a fair bit of Parisian know-how.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-underground-labyrinth-of-the-paris-metro/a-61488243?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf