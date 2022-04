Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 09:19 Hits: 5

Emmanuel Macron’s second-round campaign strategy is markedly different from the approach he took ahead of his first presidential election duel against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in 2017, as he criss-crosses the country – often visiting hostile terrain – as he tries to banish a perception of haughtiness among parts of the electorate.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220417-keen-to-be-close-to-the-people-macron-ventures-into-hostile-territory