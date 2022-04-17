Ismail Sabri&#039;s position unaffected by Umno&#039;s decision not to extend MOU with Pakatan, says Annuar Musa

Category: World Hits: 3JOHOR BARU: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s position as Prime Minister is not affected by Umno supreme council’s (MT) decision not to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the Federal Government and Pakatan Harapan after July 31, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa. Read full story
