Published on Friday, 15 April 2022

A white police officer shot a Black man, Patrick Lyoya, in the head, resulting in his death, after a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4. The victim’s family, refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, are calling for the prosecution of the officer.

