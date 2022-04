Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 16:13 Hits: 2

The onset of the pandemic precipitated a record rise in homeschooling across the United States. Even as schools have re-opened, some families have opted to stick with at-home education, finding that more tailored lessons help their children learn better.

