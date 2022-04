Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 12:30 Hits: 3

The wartime commander of the Drina Corps, Milenko Zivanovic, will go on trial next month in Serbia for forcing Bosniak civilians out of Srebrenica during the Bosnian Serb Army’s offensive in July 1995.

