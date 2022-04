Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 06:57 Hits: 4

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol -- currently occupied by invading Russian forces -- and three Ukrainian lawmakers attended an Easter Vigil homily at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-melitopol-mayor-pope-vatican-easter-lawmakers/31807008.html