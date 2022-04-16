Far-right Arizona GOP candidates are bringing in big bucks ahead of the primary election

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 17:41 Hits: 3

As the Arizona primary election date approaches, far-right Republican candidates are reportedly raking in big bucks in hopes of unseating Democratic lawmakers and Republican lawmakers former President Donald Trump has long referred to as RINOs (Republicans In Name Only.)

Although the 2020 presidential election has long passed, Phoenix News-Times reports that the candidates continuing to circulate election conspiracies and claims of voter fraud are receiving substantial monetary support from Republican voters. The news outlet used Kari Lake as an example. Lake, who is running for Arizona governor, is described as a "far-right former TV anchor." She also has the one thing many Republican candidates have been vying for: an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

For the first quarter of 2022, she has raked in more than $969,800, with the majority of her donations coming from individual donors. This quarter signals a sharp increase in donations as Lake only raised $1.5 million for the whole year of 2021.

The momentum she's gained has enabled her to surpass current Arizona Secretary of State of Arizona and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and her Republican opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Mark Finchem is another far-right candidate that has picked up steam. Per Phoenix News-Times, he has also seen a sharp uptick in donations in the first quarter of this year. "Finchem raised $277,000 this quarter and has raised nearly $1 million so far this election, mostly from individual donations," the news outlet reports. "So far, he's outpacing his conservative opponents. Republican Representative Michelle Ugenti-Rita raised only $11,000 this year. Republican advertising exec Beau Lane posted $144,000."

The campaign contributions reported suggest many Republicans still believe the false and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

