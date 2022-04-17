Russia Urges Ukrainian Nationalists to Surrender in Mariupol

Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 07:10 Hits: 5

The Russian government on Sunday urged Ukrainian nationalist battalions present in the city of Mariupol to lay down their arms and cease hostilities as of 06.00 Moscow time.

The announcement was made by the head of the Russian Federation's National Defense Control Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, according to the official Russian Tass news agency.

"Russia guarantees to each of the surrendered [...] to respect all the norms of the Geneva Convention regarding the treatment of prisoners of war, as already happened with their comrades who had surrendered earlier in Mariupol" stressed the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the humanitarian measure was taken given the situation faced by Ukrainian nationalists at the Azovstal metallurgical plant located in the port of Mariupol.

Deadline set for Mariupol surrender Russia claims the' entirety' of the key port city is now under its control and warns a small band of holdout fighters to surrender or die.

Mizintsev said that militants of nationalist formations that are surrounded in Mariupol have requested permission from Kiev to lay down their weapons, but in response they receive threats of execution from Ukrainian military commanders.

He also added that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are in a desperate situation, practically without food and water.

The Russian military agency informed that the request for cessation of hostilities and surrender of the nationalist battalions will be forwarded to the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations.

