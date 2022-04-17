Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 07:03 Hits: 3

Any presidential campaign has its emblematic moments that change the course of the race, be they breathtaking instant tide-turners or incidents laden with meaning only in hindsight. With French voters set to elect a president on April 24, FRANCE 24 looks back at telling moments from campaigns past. In the spotlight: Prime Minister Lionel Jospin, the Socialist Party candidate, roars with laughter at the thought of not making it to the second round, even as the 2002 race rumbles towards disaster.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220417-on-this-day-in-2002-doomed-socialist-favourite-laughs-off-threat-of-le-pen-in-presidential-final