Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 April 2022 08:55 Hits: 23

KUALA LUMPUR: A viral video of a man being "dragged away" by a car happened after a four-vehicle collision, say police. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/17/man-dragged-away-by-car-after-four-vehicle-collision-say-cops