Thursday, 14 April 2022

The body of Muamer Zukorlic, former mufti of the Islamic Community in Serbia and leader of the Justice and Reconciliation Party, will be exhumed after test results suggested he died after being poisoned, his family said.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/14/serbian-muslim-leaders-body-to-be-exhumed-due-to-suspected-poisoning/