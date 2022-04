Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 13:31 Hits: 1

The Albanian Helsinki Committee expressed concern about the interior minister’s decision to exclude it from the commission handling asylum requests after it criticised the authorities for not offering refuge to Turks fleeing political persecution.

