Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 09:38 Hits: 5

Even though most opinion-makers think he is doing things right, US President Joe Biden cannot catch a break from US public opinion. The problem lies in his flaws as a political persona, in his over-promising of what he could deliver early on, and in a recent stream of bad luck.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/joe-biden-high-performance-low-approval-by-elizabeth-drew-2022-04