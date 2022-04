Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 07:56 Hits: 5

North Korea celebrated its founding leader Kim II Sung's 110th birthday with a parade and performances. This year, however, there was no military parade during the celebrations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-marks-founder-s-birthday-without-military-show/a-61493002?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf