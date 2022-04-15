The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russia Warns U.S. About Arms Sales to Ukraine as Weapon Makers Reap Bonanza from War

This week the Pentagon met with leading U.S. weapons manufacturers as Russia warned the Biden administration to stop arming Ukraine, claiming it was “adding fuel” to the conflict. This comes as a Russian warship sank in the Black Sea hours after Ukraine claimed to have attacked it with cruise missiles, and as Sweden and Finland say they may join NATO, which would require more weapons spending. We speak with William Hartung, national security and foreign policy expert at the Quincy Institute, author of “Prophets of War: Lockheed Martin and the Making of the Military-Industrial Complex.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/15/pentagon_russia_ukraine_800_million_arms

