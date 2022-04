Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 22:25 Hits: 1

A Russian State Duma legislator and two aides have been charged in the United States with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions over an alleged international foreign influence and disinformation network to advance Russian interests.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-us-conspiracy-disinformation/31803896.html