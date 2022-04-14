Architect of Donald Trump's family separation policy agrees to testify before House January 6th panel

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 22:15 Hits: 1

Stephen Miller, a senior aide during former President Donald Trump's administration, has reversed course and agreed to testify Thursday before the House Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Associated Press reports.

Just last month the Trump confidant attempted to stiff-arm the committee's efforts to assemble a total picture of the riot by filing a lawsuit to quash its subpoena for his mobile phone records. It's not known if Miller will appear in person or remotely, or if he will produce his phone records.

The Select Committee has been looking to question Miller and other high-level Trump advisers to learn what they know about the former president's efforts - or lack thereof - to quell the violence at the Capitol that sought to prevent certification of the 2020 presidential vote.

When Miller testifies it will make him just the latest in a string of senior Trump aides who have voluntarily appeared before the committee chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MI).

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both of whom played major roles in the Trump administration, recently have testified. Former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany went before the panel in January, but other top Trump advisers continue to resist.

Last week the House voted to approve contempt charges against Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for their refusal to comply with subpoenas. Former chief of staff Mark Meadows and senior advisor Stephen Bannon also have been referred to the Justice Department for contempt. As of right now, the Meadows case has not moved forward. Bannon has been indicted and his trial is scheduled to begin in July.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/stephen-miller-testify-january-6th/