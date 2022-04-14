China Condemns US Officials' Visit to Taiwan

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 23:49 Hits: 2

After the arrival of a U.S. delegation to Taiwan, a Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said that the nation firmly opposes any diplomatic contact or any other kind between the U.S. and Taiwan.

"China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and the Taiwan region. Members of the U.S. Congress should act consistently with the U.S. government’s one-China policy," said Zhao during a briefing answering a journalist's question on the delegation's arrival.

The Chinese Spokesperson told that the U.S. "should abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués" and quit any kind of "official exchanges with Taiwan and avoid going further down this dangerous path." Reiterating Beijing's commitment to watch for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Thursday, a delegation of six U.S. members of Congress arrived in Taiwan. Bob Menendez, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, was leading Washington's unannounced delegation to the Island. The trip was intended to hold talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng. According to reports, U.S. representatives are expected to assess U.S.-Taiwan cooperation, which is a threat to the nation and regional security in China.

Minister Chiu said that none of the sides are seeking war, adding that a war between Taiwan and China would end with a "miserable victory" for any of the sides if there is one.

The Island is seen by China as its province, while since 1949, Taiwan has been independently governed by its own democratically-elected government, maintaining that it is an independent country.

